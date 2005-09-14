advertisement
Rebuilding the Big Uneasy

By Heath Row1 minute Read

As New Orleans continues to dry out, efforts are underway to reopen the central business district and tourist quarter as soon as possible. The steps send a multiple message: Life goes on, business as usual — and tourists, please come back! It’s a heartening message, but one that brings its own caution. Any economy largely dependent on tourism — two thirds of New Orleans’ travel business is tourist oriented — runs some risk as tourism trends wax and wane.

As New Orleans begins to rebuild, it’d be wise — as Robbie Vitrano suggested earlier this month — to reconsider all aspects of local life and work. Consider the city from a design perspective. Involve engineers, architects, preservationists, designers, and urban planners. Take this as a chance to preserve the best of what was — while encouraging only the best of what could be. Don’t just go back to what was — or make hasty mistakes in the name of quick wins.

