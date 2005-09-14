Novel Ideas

In today’s Wall Street Journal, Miyako Takebe contributes a piece on Japanese business novels (subscription required) and their growing popularity. Not only are the bestsellers about business, they’re about monetary and fiscal policy — hardly the stuff of leisure reading.

In the US, while political and legal thrillers are quite popular, the allure of the business novel has yet to take off — except for a brief outbreak of post-dotbomb snarkathons. The closest we really come are novels out of the lean accounting and manufacturing realms such as Who’s Counting? and The Gold Mine, while in Japan, business novels have been popular since the ’50s.

Fast Company recently took a look at some of the best novels for business, but most of the known examples are one offs or anomalies. Are folks aware of more genre-oriented business writing like that in Japan? They’ve got at least nine comic books dedicated to business, even!

Update: Jeff Cox expands on the nature of the business novel.