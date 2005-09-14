Creativity Gone Wild!

While I look forward to an easier shave, I wonder if they’re going too far. Five blades? I had thought Mach 3 was kind of extreme. Then Schick released the Quattro, with four blades. Now Gillette is one-upping them with a fifth blade on the back of the razor. Will number five really make a difference? Sounds like marketing madness to me. Or is it simply creativity run amok? There is a point of thinking so far outside the box, you lose sight of the original goal.

What do you think about the Fusion? What other products have been too “imaginative”?

Update: The Onion, a popular humor newspaper saw this coming. Note: due to strong language this is NOT work safe.