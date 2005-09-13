You Got Served!

Looks like Cingular just got kicked out of New York’s Better Business Bureau because they had too many unresolved service complaints. Will this make a difference on Cingular’s bottom line? Probably not.

Customer service should be more transparent, with companies frequently being recognized for their outstanding service or complete lack of attention. Besides trolling the various opinion websites, how can someone locate reliable customer service reviews? Even an authority like BBB has a far from perfect listing. It would be a mammoth task, monitoring hundreds of companies’ complaints and their performance in addressing them. Such a Web site, if popular enough, could affect consumers’ buying decisions and the companies they trust. So maybe when certain corporations’ profits rise while others’ fall, maybe customer service will get greater attention.

How do you think Customer Service could receive more focus?