Managing Upwards

It’s a concept that could revolutionize workplace effectiveness. And very few bosses will ever have the guts to implement it. I’m talking about the idea of “boss evaluations.”

Kevin B. Rollins, Dell’s CEO, just told The New York Times that he had instituted a policy at the computer company in which all managers would receive periodic evaluations from their underlings. Including himself.

True, he was a little surprised to learn he was perceived as “aloof, a poor listener and a leader who at times could seem unapproachable.” But still, he thought the exercise would help him become a better leader.

Wouldn’t it be great if all bosses could be this self-confident as to invite criticism from below? And wouldn’t this tool be a real eye-opener for the boss’s boss, who may have no idea that a certain manager is actually a tyrant whose method of “leading” is ultimately keeping the company from being all it can be?

So what do you think? Could such a system ever catch on in the average workplace? Would workers be too afraid to be honest about their bosses? Or would such evaluations whip managers into shape?