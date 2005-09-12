Decisive Leadership

The rescue, relief, and recovery efforts in New Orleans will eventually provide ample fodder for learning about leadership and organizational effectiveness. But for now, we’re largely left with finger pointing. People blame Bush for cutting the funding of levee projects. Others criticize the governor for not asking for specific help early enough. And some target the mayor of New Orleans for questioning support too soon.
So who’s in charge down there? Where’s the buck stop? Today’s Washington Post features a profile of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, who’s commanding the military presence in the Big Easy during a time of deep difficulty. In many ways, Honore appears to be a military leader’s leader through and through. Here some tips and tactics gleaned from the profile:
- Don’t suffer fools
- Verify that other people understand you
- Make good on your promises
- Don’t place blame
- Focus on the future
- Reward for performance