Leading Ideas: The Power of Why

A few years ago, a friend of mine started a media business. Recently it has really taken off. It’s great to see as it’s been a dream of his for 20 years. Along the way he started a marketing agency that met with mediocre success. During that time it always amazed me to watch his unrelenting enthusiasm no matter how well his business was doing. No matter what, he kept pushing. “I think the enthusiasm came from my purpose,” he said looking back. “I could smile through the highs and lows of the agency business was because it was never my end game. I always knew I was building the foundation of something bigger.”

Consider This:

No matter what path you choose in life, at times it can be difficult. The best way to get through it (and keep smiling in the process) is to be clear on your “whys”. Why did you start doing what you’re doing? Why are you still doing what you’re doing? And why should you keep doing what you’re doing? Be honest with yourself. There’s a lot of power in your answers. A person with clarity and conviction is tough to stop.

Try This:

1. Take 15 minutes alone in a quiet room.

2. Honestly answer the 3 “why” questions above (this can be a good exercise even if you think you already know the answers – new ideas show up all the time).

3. Use your answers to get clearer on your purpose.

4. Reconnect with that purpose everyday.

5. Repeat this exercise regularly.

Question: What “why” lets you endure any how?