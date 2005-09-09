advertisement
Cerf’s Up

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In what could most possibly be the coolest human resources and hiring coup in recent years, Vint Cerf just left MCI for Google. Imagine wooing a silverback like Cerf to work for your company: Talk about old Net economy meets new Net economy! It’ll be interesting to see how Cerf applies his idea of jujitsu innovation to helping Google and the Net move even further into the mainstream.

