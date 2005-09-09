Insights from Strangers

Yesterday’s edition of Knowledge@Wharton included an interesting article on research done by Sheen S. Levine, a Singapore Management University professor who recently received his PhD from Wharton. Considering the value of “performative ties,” Levine suggests that critical knowledge can be transferred via impromptu communications made by colleagues who are strangers — with no expectation of a quid pro quo.
When you need an answer to a question, how do you find an answer most often? Take the Fast Company poll.