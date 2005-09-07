Share Your Hero Stories

One of the saddest parts about the whole horrendous Katrina saga is the, well, hopelessness of it all. As one of the millions who lived through 9/11 in New York, what struck me the most in a time of unspeakable evil were the small, yet totally heroic efforts of regular people, and some big names too. In a crisis, poeple cling to any shred of hope they can find. And this time, it’s been hard to find amidst the government inaction, the overt betrayal of the infirm and elderly, and the looting. But the heroes are most certainly out there, and they deserve our thanks. Anyone have any nominations or inspirational stories? (By the way, earlier we had also launched a call-out to all those with business hero stories.)