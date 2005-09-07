Bounty to Please

The current edition of the Springwise newsletter turned me on to YorZ , a bounty-driven, job referral service. It’s like a job board, but it turns job seekers into bounty hunters.

While normal postings cost USD 10, the fee is waived if the employer chooses to pay a success-based bounty of USD 50 (EUR 39.90/GBP 27.10) or more. The bounty system encourages consumers to become headhunters, scouting their friends, colleagues and family for listed jobs.

Interesting. Most job seekers are solely looking out for themselves. When was the last time you started looking for a new job — for someone else?