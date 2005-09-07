You’ve Been Warned

One of the biggest frustrations involving the Hurricane Katrina debacle is the fact that doom-sayers — loaded with scientifically sound data — had warned of this catastrophe years ago. Yet, despite a detailed, scarily prophetic five part series in New Orleans’ Times-Picayune three years ago, the government was still completely unprepared.

And then there’s the whole issue of a new possible energy crisis — remember the one 30 years ago? So in all that time, we’ve obviously taken few steps to explore alternative energy sources (of course, there are exceptions ).

So here’s my point: These instances of ignoring the billboard-sized writing on the wall have been government-related. But are things that different in business? Do most companies ignore imminent disaster or are they better at dealing with it than our governing bodies? Discuss.