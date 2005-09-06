Products We Love, Products That Bite

I had a mortifying experience last week at the MIT Media Lab. There I was, earnestly discussing the important research of a learned professor when my new cellphone starting ringing. I reached down to shift it to vibrate, but the button’s function had changed in the new model, and the damn thing wouldn’t shut up. For several humiliating moments, I sat there, flummoxed by this miserable little gadget. It made me start thinking about all the machines that torment me in my life: the hideous remote that never quite turns off the TV, but sends it into some somnolent state; the stereo system whose clock won’t stop flashing; the travel web site that invariably gives me an error message just when I’m ready to hit “buy!”