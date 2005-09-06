advertisement
Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company team member Michael Prospero will appear on ABC World News This Morning at 4:40 a.m. ET tomorrow, Sept. 7, to discuss “The Courageous Few” from the September issue of the magazine. Tune in if you’re able!

Update: Michael will now be discussing what businesses are doing to help victims of Katrina.

