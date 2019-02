Do you work in a cube farm? Today’s Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune offers some tips on how to remain cool in your cube . Among the advice:

Don’t hold meetings in your cube

Don’t talk loudly on the phone in your cube.

Don’t eat at your desk.

Don’t yell over the wall at someone.

Don’t talk loudly in your cube with co-workers.

Don’t talk about your personal life in your cube.

Are you guilty of any of these? What pet peeves do you have about where you work?