A Creative Helping Hand

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

I got this kind offer emailed to me from a reader on Friday (sorry for the late post, Spike!). It’s nice to see the creative community reaching out to each other amidst Katrina’s devastating aftermath — the Times also has an inspiring story of how one advertising firm is getting help from other like-minded firms. Who else has stories of how businesses are helping other businesses get through this tragedy?

