It isn’t easy talking about innovation strategies or customer relations when people are suffering in New Orleans and one of our oldest cities is facing irreparable damage.

Still, it wouldn’t be out of line to direct you to CNN’s look at the economic impact that Katrina will have on the United States, now and in the future.

And for those who want more, here’s our own Inc.com’s hurricane Katrina page. There are resources there to help business owners, as well as ways to donate.

All, be well.