If you need a break from all the hurricane coverage on TV, Turner Classic Movies launches its series of work-themed movies , every Thursday night this month.

The series kicks off tonight with movies set in the corporate world. At 8 p.m. ET is Executive Suite, a great old boardroom drama with William Holden, followed by The Hucksters, the film version of the classic advertising world satire we wrote about just a couple of issues ago. Enjoy!