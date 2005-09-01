You’d think companies would be smarter than this. Uber-shipper FedEx sent a cease-and-desist-type letter to the creative and frugal Jose Avila, who runs fedexfurniture.com, which shows his creations: furniture made from FedEx shipping boxes. True, these “beds” and “sofas” may not be entirely aesthetically pleasing. But why is FedEx so concerned about brand dilution. If anything, this is free advertising for them. (After all, Avila could’ve gone with DHL.) If they can bear to have their name co-opted by an underachieving wide receiver and plastered all over a movie where Tom Hanks talks to a volleyball, then surely they can stand a guy showing a little ingenuity with their boxes.