Intellectual Property

Type in “stole my idea” or “taking credit for my work” into a search engine and you’ll get thousands of hits. Clerks at retail chains, programmers, bloggers, middle managers, VPs at major corporations… folks from every line of work get ripped off. Just swing by one of the online work message boards — sites like iworkwithfools.com, toxicboss.com, and fthisjob.com. People get mad — and rightly so. Who was the last person to steal one of your ideas? Coworker? Manager? Underling?
Whether it’s just a bright idea you brought up at the watercooler or an important proposal you hammered out overnight for your boss, the feeling of being cheated is the same: burning injustice and spite. Stealing ideas and work hurts morale and puts kinks in the chain of command. Managers and their employees both suffer. Everyone’s got war stories. What’s yours?