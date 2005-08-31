Intellectual Property

Type in “stole my idea” or “taking credit for my work” into a search engine and you’ll get thousands of hits. Clerks at retail chains, programmers, bloggers, middle managers, VPs at major corporations… folks from every line of work get ripped off. Just swing by one of the online work message boards — sites like iworkwithfools.com, toxicboss.com, and fthisjob.com. People get mad — and rightly so. Who was the last person to steal one of your ideas? Coworker? Manager? Underling?