Out of Pocket

Last night, I watched the documentary Smothered: The Censorship Struggles of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour . In an interview segment filmed at the 2000 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, which included a 30th anniversary Smothers Brothers show reunion, one of the panelist’s comments struck me as important and insightful.

Steve Martin, one of the program’s early writers, was discussing his early pay: $300 a week. Then the interesting bit: “Mason [Williams] was paying me out of his own pocket.”

Think about the people on your team. Who would you be willing to pay out of your own pocket?