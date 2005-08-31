advertisement
Out of Pocket

By Heath Row

Last night, I watched the documentary Smothered: The Censorship Struggles of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. In an interview segment filmed at the 2000 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, which included a 30th anniversary Smothers Brothers show reunion, one of the panelist’s comments struck me as important and insightful.

Steve Martin, one of the program’s early writers, was discussing his early pay: $300 a week. Then the interesting bit: “Mason [Williams] was paying me out of his own pocket.”

Think about the people on your team. Who would you be willing to pay out of your own pocket?

