Where Are the Cruise Ships?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In watching all the horrific tragedy and devastation in New Orleans and the rest of the Gulf Coast, I can’t help but wonder: Where are the cruise ship companies? Maybe they’ve offered and I’ve missed it. Maybe it’s geographically or physically impossible to make it happen. But an offer from a cruise ship company to take the folks in the Superdome out into the Gulf of Mexico for a few days sounds like both a way to get thousands of people out of the misery of that area and — while I don’t mean this opportunistically in any way — a PR gold mine. Large corporations have both the means — and at times, the motivation — to do well by doing good. Again, it may be physically impossible at this point, but even making the offer would capture a nation’s sympathy and engender an outpouring of loyalty in the future. What do you think?

