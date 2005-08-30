A Bulls’ Eye

For a nice take on Target’s sole-advertiser week in The New Yorker (the Aug. 22 issue of the magazine only runs ads by the design discounter), check out Barbara Lippert’s take in AdWeek. I had a similar reaction: I too was bothered when I first heard the idea — until I fell head over heels for the beautiful illustrations within. Who says advertising is dead? If it could all look this good (see a few here), a long happy future is in store.