Creative Confab

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Any designers in New York next weekend might want to check out this conference which “delves into the creative side of design” and focuses on “the passion that creative people have for their work.” The lineup of speakers looks great (Diller + Scofidio and Visionaire magazine, for instance), and the location — Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center — sure beats any hotel conference center.

