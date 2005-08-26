Games Business Women May Have Played

Not long ago, a friend of mine came across a board game that might partially explain gender roles in the workplace. What Shall I Be?, the “exciting game of career girls,” dates from 1966 and inspires the question: Did this game truly encourage and inspire young women to go into business and become professionals? Or does it merely parrot the same old stereotypes and career options? What might have been considered progressive at the time still feels faintly dangerous in its limitations. Fascinating.