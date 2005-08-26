Setting the Productivity Standard

Scott Bateman, a Portland, Oregon-based editorial cartoonist and Flash animator has undertaken an interesting — and inspiring — project. Under the umbrella of Bateman365 , the animator will produce one Flash animation a day… for the next year.

Not all of the installments are work safe, so be mindful. But parallel Bateman’s effort — and goal — to your own work. How productive can you be? What kinds of daily milestones will help you achieve your project and organizational goals? What is the end result of your work — and how can you ramp up your productivity?