Book ‘Em, Dano

Yesterday, I was talking to a colleague about the importance of uniforms at work. “When you wear a uniform, you’re in a different mindset,” he said. It’s true. Whether on the job or at a trade show, wearing a uniform — even if it’s just a suit and tie, business’s traditional uniform — means that you’re focusing on performance.

In New York, actors are no longer allowed to buy or carry law enforcement uniforms — even if their role requires them. And on the West Coast, the California Highway Patrol is targeting potential imposters, including Fast Company -profiled tech support team Geek Squad (access code required).

Clearly, it matters what uniform you wear, consciously or unconsciously. Do you wear a uniform — of any kind — to work?