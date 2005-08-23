Ziggy Zaggy

They’re baaack! According to today’s Wall Street Journal, those fascinating but ultimately disappointing financial instruments called Bowie Bonds are making a comeback, thanks to the tremendous growth in digital song downloads. Designed for David Bowie, who was able to raise needed cash with the bonds by selling a piece of his future earnings, they turned out to be, like many rock concerts, more about the flash than the cash. They now trade at close to junk bond status. So what do you think, folks? Is this an idea whose time has come? Would you be willing to sell off a piece of your future earnings if you could get the cash up front?