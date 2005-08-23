advertisement
Shoring Up

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Wrigley is relocating a factory that produces Altoids mints from Wales to Tennessee. I wonder if this will start a new trend: companies strengthening American operations. Or does this move have to do more with Wales being a poor place for their facility and less with reversing job exportation? Then again, you wonder why they didn’t move the factory to India or another country notorious for receiving American jobs. Maybe the tide is turning against offshoring.

What do you think Wrigley’s move indicates? Should other businesses emulate this strategy?

