How I Spent My Summer Vacation

If you have children, how did they spend their summer vacation? Did they go to summer camp ? When I went to camp, I learned how to build towers out of logs — and rope we made ourselves. Today, it seems like there are a lot more options.

Case in point: The Girls Inc. Corporate Camp. Last month, 15 young women — ages 14-18 — participated in a six-day program that took them inside the operations of important businesses, alongside the leaders who run them. Participants developed products, as well.

What other learning-oriented camp experiences do you know about?