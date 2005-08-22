And the Driver Is… the Future!

Today’s New York Times sneaks in a notable feature on Autopia, an old-school Tomorrowland exhibit at Disneyland. Staying true to its 1955 opening day intent, Autopia offers a now-dated utopian view of car culture.
While pulling the heart strings by evoking visions of retrofuturistic idealism, the piece sidesteps actual developments in car making. In an age in which car companies seek reinvention, autos become more information rich, the target market is younger, alternative fuel sources are increasingly available, and design matters more than ever — what can we learn, if anything, from Autopia?