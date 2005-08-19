And the Driver Is… Bill Gates!

It’s an interesting technology : a phantom car displayed on your windshield that you “follow” to a destination. But I’m curious about it coming from Microsoft. Are they expanding into vehicular technologies? There seems to be a movement in the computer world to keep expanding to new frontiers. Google adds more services and rumors of further diversification persist. Apple’s adding more media to their iPod. And Microsoft seems to always be spreading its tendrils.

A smart move? If a company wants to invade a new market, they should do so. The company should break-in to that new industry and shake things up. Maybe their ideas are true innovations. Maybe their arrival will stir up the field’s past leaders. Of course, care must be taken. They shouldn’t overextend. But, then again, sometimes caution will slow your hand, missing you an opportunity.

Should companies aggressively branch out to new industries? Should they do it cautiously? Or should they not do it at all?