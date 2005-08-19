Why Diddy Do it?

So what was the biggest marketing news of the week? That single-advertiser (Target) New Yorker issue? Some new strategy Apple has for it’s iPod? A new Martha Stewart probation violation? Nah. It was an exhilarating moment carried live on the Today show and reported in every newspaper from USA Today to the Winnetka Kindergarten Gazette and consequently discussed under the fluorescents everywhere. That’s right: Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will stop ‘P’-ing . He asked to now simply be known as Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The ‘P.,’ he explained, “was getting between us.”

This follows in the steps of previous public nicknames, “Puffy,” then “Puff Daddy.” And every time it changed, he made the papers. So is freshening up your “handle” good marketing? Will “Diddy” sell more CDs, reality shows, and zip-up jackets (oh, let’s not forget–his clothing line is named something entirely different: “Sean John”) than “Puffy” would? Is constant name-changing good marketing? And is this good strategy for making headlines?

Discuss, P.eeps. (And while we’re at it, anyone have any ideas as to what Combs’ future nicknames might be?)