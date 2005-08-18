How NOT to Succeed in Business

On Tuesday, Profit, an obscure TV series, was released on DVD. The 1996 drama followed the exploits of a Machiavellian sociopath named Jim Profit, as he manipulated his way up the ladder in the acquisitions department of fictional multi-national Gracen & Gracen. What makes the show intriguing is that everyone is compromised morally. Profit, our Richard III, is the worst of them all — and yet, you root for him to succeed!

The company is filled with psychopaths and people with balance issues. It’s as if the creators wanted to show exactly how not to be a well-liked CEO. I recommend the series to everyone, and not just because it’s entertaining and politically incorrect, but because you could learn something from corporate dysfunction.

Are there DVDs you would recommend to learn business lessons from?