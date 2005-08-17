advertisement
Balance Isn’t Getting Better

By Heath Row1 minute Read

According to a survey conducted by Ajilon Office earlier this year, 55% of men polled say balancing work and home life is more difficult than it was five years ago. And women? 63% say the challenge has increased.

Interestingly enough, however, 77% of women surveyed indicate that being a parent helps develop leadership and management skills. 68% of men say the same: Despite the added stress parenthood brings, it can help improve your office skills.

What think you? Do parents make better leaders or managers? Take the Fast Company poll.

