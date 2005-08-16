advertisement
How Valuable Are Your “Graduates”?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Workforce Management recently published an article about how people who used to work at PeopleSoft are consistently sought after by companies today.

PeopleSoft was much more than just a technology firm with good marketing. It was a company built in large measure on customer service, hitting the market at the right time and utilizing the risk-taking entrepreneurial spirit of [Dave] Duffield and people he brought into the company.

Fast Company has published several articles that draw on lessons leaders can learn from PeopleSoft. But this piece raises an interesting question: Is your company the kind of company that others look to for new hires? “I want to hire someone who works… there.” That’s gotta be good to hear.

