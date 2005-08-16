And That Dell “Dude” Is Gone. Coincidence?

The 2005 American Customer Satisfaction Index was released today. The big story is Yahoo catching up to top website Google. But, what I found most intriguing were the ACSI results in the computer category. Apple remains number one in customer service with an 81. It was a position they had last year, just beating out Dell. But this year Dell dropped a whopping five points to 74, giving Apple a significant lead of seven points. I would infer that when a company grows too big (Dell), it may fail to keep its core customers happy. Apple has remained the underdog in personal computing and its fans have remained fanatical.