And That Dell “Dude” Is Gone. Coincidence?

The 2005 American Customer Satisfaction Index was released today. The big story is Yahoo catching up to top website Google. But, what I found most intriguing were the ACSI results in the computer category. Apple remains number one in customer service with an 81. It was a position they had last year, just beating out Dell. But this year Dell dropped a whopping five points to 74, giving Apple a significant lead of seven points. I would infer that when a company grows too big (Dell), it may fail to keep its core customers happy. Apple has remained the underdog in personal computing and its fans have remained fanatical.
So, what can Dell learn from Apple? What can any business? As you grow and serve more people you need to increase your support staff too. What’s the point of expanding to new heights of profit if it leads to losing customers and a decrease in future sales? Why do you think Dell has fallen behind Apple?