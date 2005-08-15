Boardroom Buddha

Fast Company reader Allan Holender emailed us this weekend to let us know about a project he’s working on: A book to be titled Buddha in the Board Room. To shed some light on his work to date, Holender has launched a parallel blog, Buddhaspeaksbiz .

So far, the blog offers information on how to apply the Buddha’s spiritual teachings in the workplace, how to become an “enlightened worker,” meditation, shareholder activism (engaged investing?), and related topics.

Business leaders draw lessons from figures such as Jesus and George Washington. Which spiritual — or historical — persona do you derive the most instruction and inspiration from?