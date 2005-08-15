Cleaning Mouse

Today’s New York Times features an in-depth article about how Robert Iger plans to renovate the House of Mouse. As one of our first CEOs Who Need to Go, former head Michael Eisner has had a difficult story to sell.
Yet it looks like Iger’s well on his way to turning a new page. Even before formally taking on his new role, Iger has taken some important, impact-rich steps. Among them: Mending ties with estranged board members Roy Disney and Stanley Gold.
