One Step Forward, Two Steps Back (to Work)

During the recent BlogJam , contributor Jennifer Warwick posted several solid posts about women at work. While it is true that many women choose lifestyles that downplay the corner office , there’s an aftereffect at work, as well.

Knowledge@Wharton this week explored research done by Monica McGrath,an adjunct professor of management and co-author of “Back in the Game. Returning to Business after a Hiatus: Experiences and Recommendations for Women, Employers, and Universities.” The study found that while 70% of women who left their jobs remained positive about the decision, their later return to work was anything but. “When they were asked to describe their hunt for a job after deciding to return to work, 50% said they were frustrated and 18% said the experience was depressing.”

Among the challenges:

corporate recruiters’ concern that experienced MBAs are more expensive than a new graduate

being overqualified for jobs they were willing to take just to get back into the workforce

not remaining connected to work while they’re not working

not framing work experience gained at home in convincing business terms

What do you think: Can you go home… I mean, back to work… again?