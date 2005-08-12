Innovation, By the Book

Here is an article I didn’t expect to see: books changing their format. Publishers are catering to increasingly far-sighted baby boomers by enlarging print size. It’s easy to focus on the latest medium or technology and forget what we’ve already had for some time. Vinyl records may no longer be mainstream, but they’re still used by DJs. Books may be getting this slight improvement to cater to older readers, but why isn’t there more innovation in aging media and technologies?

There are many old formats still used today. Innovation shouldn’t be limited to future products. Companies would do well to look to the past to find their future. Perhaps the cost of book manufacturing could be reduced with some improvements in the factories. Or maybe huge music libraries could be sold as CDs with .mp3s on them, as is done with some audio books.

What older media or technology do you think could use an innovative touch?