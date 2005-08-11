Say It Ain’t So, Joe

On summer mornings, I often stop by Au Bon Pain on my way to work to get an iced coffee. At $1.40 for 20 ounces, it’s a pretty good deal. Even better, Au Bon Pain (French for “cheaper coffee than Starbucks”) also has one of those punch card deals where every sixth drink was free.

So, imagine my shock this week when, going to get a new drink card, I discovered they’d gone and upped the ante. No longer would that jolt of free caffeine be hitting my lips after paying for five; Now I’ve got to buy seven before reaping the fruits of my patronage. Outrageous, I tell you! Au Bon Pain, what’s up with that?

Still, it is nice that they still offer the free-drink program, a rarity these days. Subway stopped its own decades-old free-sandwich promotion two months ago after it found people had been making counterfeit stamps.

How many companies still do this sort of promotion? What’s your favorite?