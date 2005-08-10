Pass It On

In British Columbia these are the closing minutes of Blogjam 2005 and I want to squeeze in a quick last item and a ‘thank you’.

A member of the Vancouver Company of Friends passed along an Omidyar notebook that she’d picked up in Chicago. [Aside: Days when friends send me cool swag are good days]

When I opened the package a brightly colored plastic card, the dimensions of a hotel access card, slipped out. It read … Giving Game.

What’s The Giving Game?

Think of Book Crossing, crossed with your favorite social networking platform and add a dash of good will.

According to the Giving Game website, this is how you play: