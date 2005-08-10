Pass It On

In British Columbia these are the closing minutes of Blogjam 2005 and I want to squeeze in a quick last item and a ‘thank you’.
A member of the Vancouver Company of Friends passed along an Omidyar notebook that she’d picked up in Chicago. [Aside: Days when friends send me cool swag are good days]
When I opened the package a brightly colored plastic card, the dimensions of a hotel access card, slipped out. It read … Giving Game.
What’s The Giving Game?
Think of Book Crossing, crossed with your favorite social networking platform and add a dash of good will.
According to the Giving Game website, this is how you play:
You – You think up and perform a kind act for someone else. Your act of kindness can be done secretly or known to the person.
Giving Game Cards – You leave a game card with your kind act. Each game card has a unique ID number. Cards have instructions on the back for the person receiving the kind act to know how to play the Giving Game.
Giving Game Web Site – The web site can track your card(s) for you. Since each game card has a unique ID number, you can register your card(s) at the site that allows you to record your kind act stories and read the stories of others. As your card travels from one kind person to another, you can see what’s happening, who’s involved and which cities and countries it reaches!
Being on the receiving end was cool. Thanks Meron!!
Which leads me to another ‘thank you’.
To Heath, the Fast Company staff, and fellow fans of this magazine, thank you for the invitation to help celebrate the second anniversary of FC Now. It’s been my delight to share.
Good night.