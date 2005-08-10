In Harmony

At the outset let me thank Heath and the FC team for giving me the opportunity to participate in this blogjam all the way from here in India.

As my final post, I’d like to point to Todd Sattersten’s post where he asks:

“What is more important – the idea or the execution?”

My take on the above is that the answer is not one over the other. They are like the yin and yang of Eastern traditions. Both need the other to succeed.

Ideas without execution are just fluff and execution without ideas is living the boring work life that we do not yearn to live.

Looking a little deeper, the questions come from our sense of yearning to know which is better and the questions take many forms

“Who is better – marketing or sales?”

“Who matters more – Senior executives or the shopfloor guys?”