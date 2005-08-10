Let’s Make FC NEXT Next!

Well, I began this BlogJam just after midnight yesterday, so I guess I’ll wrap it up right back where I started. After two days of reading so many compelling, rich and insightful posts from FC readers and contributors, I am more convinced than ever that Fast Company needs to launch a podcast as soon as possible.

FC NEXT (as I’ve proposed to call it) would be an extraordinary addition to the emerging podcasting universe, not to mention a fantastic way to extend and strengthen the DIY spirit of the FC NOW BlogJam. And I would suggest as well that an FC NEXT podcast would be powerful mechanism for revitalizing the “FC movement” as the publication approaches its tenth anniversary this fall.

Like so many of the BlogJam contributors, I have been a loyal FC reader, subscriber, participant, community member and evangelist since the very beginning. The news a few months ago that G&J was putting FC up for sale hit me hard because I knew it might be the end of a publication–an experience to be more accurate–that had fundamentally changed the way I and so many others thought about the world of work.

Fortunately, the reprieve came in the form of Joe Mansueto, an entrepreneur who instinctively recognized that FC is much more than just another business magazine. It is now time to prove that fact once again, and I think the FC NEXT podcast would be a great first step in that direction.

To Heath and everyone at FC, thanks for including me in this year’s BlogJam. It was alot of fun, and I really appreciate the opportunity! I know I express the sentiments of everyone who has participated over these last two days when I write that we are ready to assist you in whatever way possible as the next phase of FC’s evolution begins.