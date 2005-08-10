Become More Innovative: The 95-5 Strategy

Here’s my contribution to our innovative leadership theme: Apply my 95-5 Strategy to pre-select the results. Like radar, relevant results come from reading the screen accurately. Focus beyond distractions and act on what helps you achieve your professional and personal goals, consistently. It’s about results and this proven tool helps achieve results.

As Tolstoy suggested: “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing oneself.” The key then is to make better choices on the most important project we will ever work on (ourselves!).

Here’s how:

Now if you say choosing is not quite that simple, then it is time to subscribe to “practice makes … habits.” (Hmmmm… who was thinking “perfect”?)

Why it works: Draw the letter “T” on yourradar screen with equal sides (label them 95% and 5% respectively). Research shows up to 95% of our time, both conscious and subconscious, we focus on doubt, frustration, anxiety, negative stress and so many “dis” words. Think “sad face.” Sigh, that’s no place to source innovation or leadership! But wait! The other side, albeit 5% is small, is where we find trust, enthusiasm, encouragement, positive stress… think “happy face.”

Two truths: First, regardless of the situation, both sides present legitimate, accurate and readily selectable options for that situation — neither is better, just different. Notice on your 95-5 radar poster that while 95% is much greater than 5%, both are shown as equal. Second, each time we select from one side, the results achieved are consistent with that side. Tip: Pick the side according to the result you want.