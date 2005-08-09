Elvis Is Leaving the Building

Since my 15 minutes of fame (or fame among 15 people) is coming to an end… I wanted to express my appreciation to the team at Fast Company for inviting to be a guest contributor to Blogjam 2005. It’s been interesting reading… and fun to participate.

Here’s my parting words of wisdom for anyone who may be able to learn something about innovation from my own ride thus far: 24 years in general management, marketing and new product development…

Be passionate – Yes, strategies and processes are important. But personal passion, perseverance, risk taking, informed intuition and vision always trump process and conventional wisdom

Broaden your horizons – Avoid routine at all cost, push yourself to explore outside of your comfort zone.

Make connections – Innovation is all about seeing and exploiting connections and intersections of opportunities. See what’s there, not just what you’re looking for.

Work with people you like – Life is too short to put up with bullshit. The politics and backstabbing of my last corporate role challenged my values, but I chose to change my work rather than change my values. Work with people and clients you genuinely enjoy — You’ll be more creative and productive than you ever thought possible. I am.

Repeat… life is short.