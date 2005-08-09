How Innovative Leadership Impacts Customer Experience: Part 2

This may sound like the beginning of a bad joke: What do you get when you combine:

A nuclear engineer

A rap artist

An FBI agent

An AOL / Time Warner executive

A professional stand-up comedian

How about a church leadership team? As an experience architect, I’ve been exploring ways that innovative leadership is imprinted on customer experience. New Life Christian Church is a great case study. It’s one of those unique places where the customer experience definitely reflects the drive and innovation of its leaders… and there’s something to be learned for all.

Whether you’re watching one of the church produced videos, like Baby Got Book; sucking down a free bomb pop from the church’s green and orange ice cream truck; or attending one of a myriad of action-filled community events, it’s easy to see that there’s something different about New Life…

The church’s three “mobile campuses” are set up each week at local schools by groups of wacky and enthusiastic volunteers. Church pastors “tour” each campus with their own worship bands which play everything from modern worship to Dave Matthews tunes. Sermons are relatively short, thought provoking, and supported with entertaining videos, multimedia and improvisational props that add meaning.

The church congregation is a casual mix of urban hipsters and families, who mill about sipping coffee and munching home baked goodies. For children, New Life’s innovative Kidzone, and teen programs leverage cool music, videos, and interactive learning. For adults, the church offers a myriad of unconventional classes and support groups that help individuals with issues like Divorce, Recovery and English as a Second Language.

In the off-hours, New Life’s passion for community is reflected in the more than 50 local small groups that meet on a weekly basis. The church also sponsors five national ministries, including a church marketing institute and church planting ministry, which help other churches grow, reach new audiences and apply innovation. New Life has invested in property for a new facility. It also revealed plans to create churches in the future that serve as community centers which offer childcare, workout facilities, sporting fields, and meeting rooms.