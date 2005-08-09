Inclusive Innovation

As I read some of the BlogJam posts, I cannot help but ask the following question:

If I’m not “personally brilliant,” is there a role for me to play in the work of innovation?

I certainly hope and believe the answer is yes. If we’re going to talk about distributed, collaborative “open innovation” that transcends the old-school proprietary R&D approach, then we need to think about how to make innovation as inclusive as possible, allowing everyone to connect to the work in ways that feel personally authentic to those individuals. I don’t believe that we should try to limit involvement in innovation (intentionally or otherwise) to only the select few people who possess the “right” combination of genetic traits, personal attributes or learned skills.

As I wrote in a post yesterday, not everyone working on innovation needs to be a wild-eyed, right-brain creative power-brainstomer/prototyper. Innovation demands all kinds of talents, and I think we should look for ways to capitalize on all of them. Our organizations truly cannot afford to waste any brain cells!