Intensifying Your Initiative: 5 Tips

Without harnessing the power of initiative, the wheel of innovation comes to a screeching halt. We all have a desire to “make a difference” or to make improvements in our lives, but for a variety of reasons, many people face challenges in regard to taking initiative in one form or another. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to enhance your power of initiative, and the payoffs are huge.

1. Give Yourself Permission to Decide for Yourself

Waiting for others to join you in your initiative can slow the wheels of innovation and drag out the process.

2. Make Choices and Act on Them

Keep in mind that you don’t have to come up with the best possible decision, you just have to come up with one way that will work.

3. Don’t Wait to Be Inspired; Get Inspired!

Take responsibility for feeding positive input into your mental process.

4. Increase Your Accountability

Practice increasing your initiative by stepping up to the plate and volunteering to lead projects.

5. Live By Your Word

Make a firm commitment to yourself that you will keep your promises, no matter what.

